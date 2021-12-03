Crumly & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,058.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

