North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Trims Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,504 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,867,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after acquiring an additional 442,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after acquiring an additional 270,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after acquiring an additional 569,362 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC opened at $75.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $80.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

