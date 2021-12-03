North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $262.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

