North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Cuts Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in BP were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $670,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. TD Securities initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

