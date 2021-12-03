Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,558. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $94.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

