North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Reduces Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in BP were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BP by 84.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.84%.

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

