Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

