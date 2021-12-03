Analysts Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT at $23.75

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 8,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,404. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,208,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 633,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

