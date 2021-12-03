Analysts Set One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Target Price at $7.39

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

OSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,632. The company has a market capitalization of $86.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,776 shares of company stock valued at $126,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

