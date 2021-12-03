The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 708.33 ($9.25).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SGE traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 775.20 ($10.13). The company had a trading volume of 3,059,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,678. The company has a market capitalization of £7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.60. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 810.80 ($10.59). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 740.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 710.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

