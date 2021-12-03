North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $14.38 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Open Text comprises 2.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Open Text were worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,153,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,812,000 after purchasing an additional 336,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after purchasing an additional 916,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.