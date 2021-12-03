North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Trims Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises 2.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.22% of Gentex worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1,475.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 745,635 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 741,660 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Gentex by 43.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 723,261 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 28.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,237,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,033,000 after purchasing an additional 497,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 47.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,008,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,368,000 after purchasing an additional 325,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

