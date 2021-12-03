Ledyard National Bank Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,254 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

eBay stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

