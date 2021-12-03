SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Quidel makes up 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Quidel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL opened at $146.50 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $265.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.77.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.