SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Aviat Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 220.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 18,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $189,569.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVNW. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

AVNW opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.01. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.