SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $936,000 Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amazon com Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% in the second quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,173,000 after buying an additional 13,562,897 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,928,000 after purchasing an additional 689,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.