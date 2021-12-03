SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. ArcBest comprises about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ArcBest worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

ArcBest stock opened at $103.78 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $116.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

