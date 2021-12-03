SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $970,000 Investment in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Surface Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SURF. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,478,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 409,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,195,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 113,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 49.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 253,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 252.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 525,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $259.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

