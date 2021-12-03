SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 142,641 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 142,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Comstock Resources comprises about 0.9% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 26.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 573.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,313,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

