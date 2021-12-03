Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 45,722 First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPXI. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,304,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 328.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 213,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,768,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $59.83 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

