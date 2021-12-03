Analysts Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Price Target at GBX 3,742.50

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,742.50 ($48.90).

SDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,930 ($51.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Schroders stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,437 ($44.90). 118,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,616. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 3,146 ($41.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,616.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,623.58.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

