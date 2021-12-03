Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Down to $82.83

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.83, but opened at $79.89. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $79.34, with a volume of 142 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.03.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 846.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

