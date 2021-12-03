Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Down to $82.83

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.83, but opened at $79.89. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $79.34, with a volume of 142 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.03.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 846.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
