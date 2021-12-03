ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Trading 2.9% Higher

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.49. 1,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 137,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

