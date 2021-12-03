Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Up 5.6%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 3,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 242,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. Analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0432 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after buying an additional 1,237,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 271,390 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

