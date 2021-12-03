Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,553 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $3,025,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

