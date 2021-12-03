Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.37.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

