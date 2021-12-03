Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $22.04

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $21.12. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 3,596 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 668,571 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

