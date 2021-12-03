Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $24.63

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.63, but opened at $25.45. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Banco Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.