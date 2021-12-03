POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,712.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

POLA Orbis stock remained flat at $$19.88 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.26. POLA Orbis has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

