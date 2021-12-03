Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Short Interest Update

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 6,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OVV stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 58,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,940. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

