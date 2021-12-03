Short Interest in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Drops By 25.1%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,500 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 496,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

KELYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.60. 1,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,647. The stock has a market cap of $653.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.