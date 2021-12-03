KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.92 Billion

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $36.09 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.00 or 0.00043589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00244760 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KCSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.