GPM Growth Investors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,344,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.35. 47,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,134. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.