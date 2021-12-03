iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 2.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

IYR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.43. The company had a trading volume of 228,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,770. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

