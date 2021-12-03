GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires New Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond grew its position in CoStar Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CoStar Group by 849.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 905.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $79.28. 13,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,821. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.