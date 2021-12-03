iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,086,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 38,880,668 shares.The stock last traded at $49.26 and had previously closed at $49.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

