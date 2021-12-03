$0.30 EPS Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 99,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,571. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 407,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 102.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 721,206 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 37.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 79.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 451,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

