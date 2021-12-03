SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,211. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.