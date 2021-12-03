iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,937 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for 4.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

IDV traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $30.17. 1,021,155 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

