All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,206 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.6% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.15 and a 200-day moving average of $149.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.03 and a 12 month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

