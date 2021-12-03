All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 2.5% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,000.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,547. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99.

