All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $22,406,000. BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 144,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 209,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.64. 93,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,799. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

