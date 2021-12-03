Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 64,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.02 and a 200-day moving average of $263.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.