Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.07. The company had a trading volume of 56,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $466.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.43 and a 200-day moving average of $419.41. The firm has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.