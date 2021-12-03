Unison Advisors LLC Takes $369,000 Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

EDU stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.