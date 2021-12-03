Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Down 30.3% in November

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 809,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after buying an additional 324,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 141,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,542,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.68. 1,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,133. Exponent has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.