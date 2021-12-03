PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.90. 18,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average is $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. PVH has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

