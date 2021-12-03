Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.980-$5.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.410-$1.470 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.00.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.28 and its 200 day moving average is $298.00. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,498. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

