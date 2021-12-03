PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.79. 2,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. PVH has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.69%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

