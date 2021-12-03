Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $57.86 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

